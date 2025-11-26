Sarah Palin's Turkey Massacre In 2008

Back in 2008, I witnessed an event that I would never forget.

Sarah Palin's turkey pardoning extravaganza that turned into a Fargo-like wood chipper nightmare for a turkey.

Heather wrote it up.

From Countdown Nov. 20, 2008, David Shuster brings us Sarah Palin's extremely creepy turkey pardoning and post-pardoning interview from Wasilla, Alaska. The whole thing plays like something out of the Twilight Zone or the latter stages of Fargo. As a couple of my fellow C&L'ers pointed out after watching this, if Sarah Palin is a "friend to all creatures great and small" someone needs to let the wolves and polar bears know about that change of heart

Talking turkeys, Trump is so fixated on nonsensical things. During today's remarks, he said President Biden pardoned the customary turkey with the autopen, and they are invalid.

Trump: "The department of everything. We have a department of everything. You know what that is? I think that's called the White House. Into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden. He used an autopen last year for the turkey's pardon." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-25T17:12:18.674Z

