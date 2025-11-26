Sarah Palin's Turkey Massacre In 2008

Back in 2008, I witnessed an event that I would never forget.
Sarah Palin's turkey pardoning extravaganza that turned into a Fargo-like wood chipper nightmare for a turkey.
From Countdown Nov. 20, 2008, David Shuster brings us Sarah Palin's extremely creepy turkey pardoning and post-pardoning interview from Wasilla, Alaska. The whole thing plays like something out of the Twilight Zone or the latter stages of Fargo. As a couple of my fellow C&L'ers pointed out after watching this, if Sarah Palin is a "friend to all creatures great and small" someone needs to let the wolves and polar bears know about that change of heart
Talking turkeys, Trump is so fixated on nonsensical things. During today's remarks, he said President Biden pardoned the customary turkey with the autopen, and they are invalid.
Open thread and safe travels to your Thanksgiving destination...