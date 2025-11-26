Sarah Palin's Turkey Massacre In 2008

Who could forget this indelible moment?
By John AmatoNovember 26, 2025

Back in 2008, I witnessed an event that I would never forget.

Sarah Palin's turkey pardoning extravaganza that turned into a Fargo-like wood chipper nightmare for a turkey.

Heather wrote it up.

From Countdown Nov. 20, 2008, David Shuster brings us Sarah Palin's extremely creepy turkey pardoning and post-pardoning interview from Wasilla, Alaska. The whole thing plays like something out of the Twilight Zone or the latter stages of Fargo. As a couple of my fellow C&L'ers pointed out after watching this, if Sarah Palin is a "friend to all creatures great and small" someone needs to let the wolves and polar bears know about that change of heart

Talking turkeys, Trump is so fixated on nonsensical things. During today's remarks, he said President Biden pardoned the customary turkey with the autopen, and they are invalid.

Trump: "The department of everything. We have a department of everything. You know what that is? I think that's called the White House. Into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden. He used an autopen last year for the turkey's pardon."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-25T17:12:18.674Z

Open thread and safe travels to your Thanksgiving destination...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon