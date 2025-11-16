SNL's Trump Finally Agrees To Release The Epstein Files

Saturday Night Live had a field day with both Trump spokes-liar Karoline Leavitt and Trump himself over their response to the newly released Epstein emails during the cold open on this weekend:

The episode opened with Padilla, as Leavitt, in the White House Press Briefing Room, greeting reporters and telling them, “I am just so excited to be here and answer your friendly questions. As you all know, there was no news this week.” As the audience laughed, she continued, “Nothing happening with the president. No weird information was revealed. No one had any accusations that rhyme with ‘edophile.’ So I’ll open the floor to questions starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN who I openly hate, go ahead,” with the camera then cutting to Chloe Fineman as the CNN anchor. “We definitely need to start with the 20,000 Epstein emails,” Fineman’s Collins replied. ”Why does President Trump’s name appear in so many of them?” “You know you suck, right?” Leavitt responded, before attempting to mount a defense of the president’s name appearing in several emails sent by Epstein, arguing, “Look, the only thing these emails prove is that President Trump did nothing wrong. If anything, his crime was loving too much. And possibly too young.” [...]

After also taking shots at Fox "news" for lobbing softball questions, and Leavitt's response to Trump continually taking physicals and cognitive tests, SNL's James Austin Johnson as Trump came to the podium:

Johnson’s Trump later hit the stage, noting, “I am hiding almost nothing, just enough to make it extremely suspicious. But let me ask you a question: If there was something incriminating about me in the files, then why would I cover them up?” One reporter answered, “Wait, isn’t that exactly why you would cover them up?” Johnson’s Trump continued, “Okay, let me go again. If I was innocent, wouldn’t I just release all the files?” “Yes!” another reporter replied, as Johnson’s Trump explained that the “barely knew” Jeffrey Epstein. “Jeffrey Epstein, I barely knew the guy, okay, as evidenced by the thousands of pictures of us together dancing and grinding our teeth at various parties, always leering and pointing at something just off camera, probably a book we’re excited to read,” he said.

Trump later said he was finally gong to release the Epstein files, each one framed and for sale "for the low, low price of $800."