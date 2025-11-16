Time's Up: Study Says We're At Risk Of New Ice Age

It feels like we're in one of those apocalyptic movies where NO ONE LISTENS TO THE SCIENTISTS!
By Susie MadrakNovember 16, 2025

A key Atlantic current could be pushed to the brink of collapse within decades, ushering in a new ice age and dramatically raising sea levels, climate scientists claim in a study just published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. No need to worry, though. I'm sure the best minds of the Trump administration will be right on it! Via News.com.au:

The apocalyptic predictions came as a result of a collaboration between researchers at the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, San Diego — weeks after one-time climate alarmist Bill Gates publicly downplayed the impact of temperature fluctuations on the planet.

Per the new findings, the at-risk current in question is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, a “conveyor belt of the ocean” that funnels warm water toward the ocean surface from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere.

This current, which includes The Gulf Stream that runs from The Gulf of Mexico to the US East Coast and across the Atlantic to Europe, helps maintain the mild climate of Europe, the UK and the US East Coast.

The study stated that the source of this marine temperature regulator, the Greenland Ice sheet, is being thawed amid warming temperatures, causing meltwater run-off to leach into the North Atlantic — leading to stagnation.

Greenland losing 30m tonnes of ice an hour,
20% more than previously thought
This is weakening critical ocean current AMOC which is at its weakest in 1,600 years
A weakening and inevitable collapse of AMOC will hugely impact climate in Europe and beyond
www.irishtimes.com/environment/...

Go Green (@ecowarriorss.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T19:27:09.976Z

"The science is evolving quite rapidly and time is running out to do anything about it because the tipping point may well be quite close," says PIK's @rahmstorf.bsky.social in this piece on Iceland declaring the potential collapse of #AMOC a national security risk. 👇
www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1op...

PIK_climate (@pik-potsdam.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T13:37:21.691Z

The Government of Iceland declared that the danger of the Amoc ocean current system collapsing poses a national security risk and existential threat.

This is the first time a climate phenomenon has been formally brought before the Icelandic National Security Council as a possible existential threat

Frederik Hoedeman (@fredhoedeman.bsky.social) 2025-11-14T06:59:58.439Z

