Time's Up: Study Says We're At Risk Of New Ice Age

A key Atlantic current could be pushed to the brink of collapse within decades, ushering in a new ice age and dramatically raising sea levels, climate scientists claim in a study just published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. No need to worry, though. I'm sure the best minds of the Trump administration will be right on it! Via News.com.au:

The apocalyptic predictions came as a result of a collaboration between researchers at the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, San Diego — weeks after one-time climate alarmist Bill Gates publicly downplayed the impact of temperature fluctuations on the planet.

Per the new findings, the at-risk current in question is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, a “conveyor belt of the ocean” that funnels warm water toward the ocean surface from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere.

This current, which includes The Gulf Stream that runs from The Gulf of Mexico to the US East Coast and across the Atlantic to Europe, helps maintain the mild climate of Europe, the UK and the US East Coast.

The study stated that the source of this marine temperature regulator, the Greenland Ice sheet, is being thawed amid warming temperatures, causing meltwater run-off to leach into the North Atlantic — leading to stagnation.