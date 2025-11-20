Trump Signs Epstein Bill Late At Night, Announces It On Truth Social

Look, we all know Trump and Bondi will do anything to stop whatever they identify as harmful to Trump from coming out, but we also know they're not smart enough to identify every little tidbit, as Julie K. Brown said. Brown is the reporter who first dragged this scandal out into the light. Via ABC News:

President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday night that he signed the Jeffrey Epstein files bill, again accusing Democrats of associating with the disgraced financier and saying alleged links between party members and Epstein "will soon be revealed."

The president repeated his assertion that the Epstein files are a distraction from his agenda and what he has called a Democratic hoax will "backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!"

Two congressional aides told ABC News on Wednesday that the bill was transmitted to the White House at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Under the measure, the Justice Department has 30 days to release the materials once the president signs it. If Trump signed the bill Wednesday, the deadline for release would be Dec. 19.