Trump Signs Epstein Bill Late At Night, Announces It On Truth Social

No handing out of pens, no photo ops. What is he hiding?
By Susie MadrakNovember 20, 2025

Look, we all know Trump and Bondi will do anything to stop whatever they identify as harmful to Trump from coming out, but we also know they're not smart enough to identify every little tidbit, as Julie K. Brown said. Brown is the reporter who first dragged this scandal out into the light. Via ABC News:

President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday night that he signed the Jeffrey Epstein files bill, again accusing Democrats of associating with the disgraced financier and saying alleged links between party members and Epstein "will soon be revealed."

The president repeated his assertion that the Epstein files are a distraction from his agenda and what he has called a Democratic hoax will "backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have!"

Two congressional aides told ABC News on Wednesday that the bill was transmitted to the White House at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Under the measure, the Justice Department has 30 days to release the materials once the president signs it. If Trump signed the bill Wednesday, the deadline for release would be Dec. 19.

Trump signs Epstein bill he once labored to kill

Politico (@politico.com) 2025-11-20T01:35:37Z

@lawrenceodonnelljr.bsky.social: Donald Trump put his surrender and humiliation in writing signing Epstein files bill youtu.be/vjgIwTu1rdM?...

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell (@lastwordmsnow.bsky.social) 2025-11-20T04:28:57.435Z

They’re confident that Pam Bondi has the files ready to release as soon as Trump signs the bill.

Ken - Loves rescue dogs, baseball & progressive values (@kenkiyama.bsky.social) 2025-11-19T00:22:18.447Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon