Incompetent Agriculture Sec Blames Beef Prices On Biden

Trump's Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, is a real piece of work, falling in line with her president, Scott Bessent, and others in the administration to blame Handsome old Joe Biden for Donald's failure to keep prices affordable for everyday Americans. We're pretty sure that at some point, they'll blame Biden for Trump demolishing the East Wing of the White House.

Rollins joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox News to discuss Omaha Steaks CEO Nate Rempe, who warned of a "$10-a-pound reality" in beef that could stretch family budgets for years. Of course, that's somehow Biden's fault even though Trump has been in office for nearly 11 months.

"From the CEO of Omaha Steaks," Bartiromo said. "What is Meat going for right now? $4, $5 a pound? He's talking about $10!"

"Well, that's right, and I sure look forward to talking to him," Rollins said. "I saw him on your show. I thought he was very well-spoken."

"I do believe, though, that his forecast is not going to be correct," she insisted. "Of course, no one knows, really. But the idea that we won't get prices down until 2027, I think there are a couple of important factors here, Maria."

"The first is this, that we are suffering from the last administration's literal war on cattle," she said out loud. "If you remember, they wanted to reduce the herd sizes because they believe that cattle caused climate change. I mean, that wasn't that long ago that that was sort of a common narrative. So lots and lots of issues there as we rebuild the herd based on the devastation of the last administration's policy."

Yeah, no. The Biden administration stated that it had no plans to shrink livestock populations. In reality, under Biden, the USDA planned to focus on rebuilding the American cattle supply. However, maybe, and I'm trying to help her out here, she's worn down after the great Cattle Battle of the United States, where we faced off angry armed cows while we waited in the trenches for Saint Donald to save us. It took about ten men and women to take down just one resentful cow as it snorted its nose with steam coming out of it, its hooves digging into the ground before launching its next attack. We were outnumbered as we hovered in the darkness, hoping to make it out alive.

Fuck you, Brooke.