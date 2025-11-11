Trump's New Scam: Pay People Instead Of Insurance Companies

This is right up there with Trump's moronic fifty year mortgage scheme.
By John AmatoNovember 11, 2025

During an Oval Office presser with his cadre of goofballs and nincompoops, Trump said he is discussing an idea to give money directly to the people for health insurance instead of giving it to the insurance companies.

Prey tell, is a new scam is afoot? it would take over 3 trillion dollars a year to fund the health care if premiums it cost around 12,000 a year per person.

Madness.

This makes no sense and will never happen.

Trump continual lies that he's brought in trillions upon trillions of dollars from his tariffs, which is complete fiction. Now he's using tariff fiction to make believe he has an idea of a health care plan.

He does not.

I hope that we're going to be able to have a healthcare where Lindsey and I were discussing it, Jim and I were discussing it, and Katie, we discussed it.

We want a healthcare system where we pay the money to the people instead of the insurance companies.

And I tell you, we're going to be working on that very hard over the next short period of time, where the people get the money.

We're talking about trillions and trillions of dollars, where the people get the money.

What people and what money?

Just as a practical matter, if this was a possibility, (Which it is not) Trump and his DOGE idiots have destroyed the entire federal workforce in almost every department. Even if they had trillions of dollars to give out to the public each year, that would take years to put in the infrastructure and access the funds.

People would suffer, die or go bankrupt waiting for Trump cash to help with health care.

Trump is a stupid idea machine.

Just extend the ACA subsidies and move on.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon