Trump's New Scam: Pay People Instead Of Insurance Companies

During an Oval Office presser with his cadre of goofballs and nincompoops, Trump said he is discussing an idea to give money directly to the people for health insurance instead of giving it to the insurance companies.

Prey tell, is a new scam is afoot? it would take over 3 trillion dollars a year to fund the health care if premiums it cost around 12,000 a year per person.

Madness.

This makes no sense and will never happen.

Trump continual lies that he's brought in trillions upon trillions of dollars from his tariffs, which is complete fiction. Now he's using tariff fiction to make believe he has an idea of a health care plan.

He does not.

I hope that we're going to be able to have a healthcare where Lindsey and I were discussing it, Jim and I were discussing it, and Katie, we discussed it. We want a healthcare system where we pay the money to the people instead of the insurance companies. And I tell you, we're going to be working on that very hard over the next short period of time, where the people get the money. We're talking about trillions and trillions of dollars, where the people get the money.

What people and what money?

Just as a practical matter, if this was a possibility, (Which it is not) Trump and his DOGE idiots have destroyed the entire federal workforce in almost every department. Even if they had trillions of dollars to give out to the public each year, that would take years to put in the infrastructure and access the funds.

People would suffer, die or go bankrupt waiting for Trump cash to help with health care.

Trump is a stupid idea machine.

Just extend the ACA subsidies and move on.