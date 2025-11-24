Turns Out Top MAGA X Accounts Are Based In Other Countries

Since Friday, X users were able to use a new feature to see what country accounts were based in. And for many “America First” posters, this revealed an inconvenient truth, as reported by The Daily Beast. Via The New Republic:

For example, one account literally named “America First”—with 67,000 followers—seems to be based not in the U.S., but in Bangladesh. Another popular conservative account, MAGA Nation, with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio that reads, “Standing strong with President Trump ?? | America First | Patriot Voice for We The People,” is apparently based in Eastern Europe. And an Ivanka News fanpage with 1 million followers that posts things like, “Does the spread of Islam on American soil concern you?” is based in Nigeria. Twitter users rounded up dozens of these accounts, sharing their disbelief. Some Democratic influencers rejoiced: Harry Sisson, a Gen-Z, pro-Biden creator, said, “This is easily one of the greatest days on this platform. Seeing all of these MAGA accounts get exposed as foreign actors trying to destroy the United States is a complete vindication of Democrats, like myself and many on here, who have been warning about this.” (Sisson also compiled his own list of foreign accounts.)

X has changed their policy and now you can see where the accounts are based. Here’s an “influencer from Texas” — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2025-11-21T18:36:21.126Z

It’s hilarious and revelatory that a bunch of giant MAGA/America First X accounts are actually based in Eastern Europe and Nigeria. — Micah Loewinger (@micahloewinger.bsky.social) 2025-11-23T15:07:22.719Z

Over on X, they just rolled out the public feature that reveals where accounts are located. I've found several major Elon Musk fan accounts that are run out of Africa and two major MAGA accounts are run out of Europe — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti.bsky.social) 2025-11-22T23:34:20.531Z