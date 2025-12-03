Former Trump SpokesPuppet Spreads Lies About Inflation Rates

It's one of their favorite lies to spread on Fox not "news." Ignore the damage to the economy from Trump's first term Biden had to clean up, and then pretend inflation rates hadn't come way down again by the time Trump resumed office.

Here's former Trump spokes-liar, Kayleigh McEnany from this Tuesday's The Five during a discussion about how the Republican party can somehow counter Democrats on the issue of affordability, and McEnany's pure nonsense in response pretending it was Trump that brought down inflation rates from the end of Biden's term.

GUTFELD: Those words don't mean anything to somebody that's like my age, born in like the 90s. So what do Republicans need to do? MCENANY: Republicans need to show their work. And you saw that today with President Trump and the Oval Office Cabinet meeting. You saw everyone speak and you saw several of the cabinet members lay out their affordability plan. I've spoken to several, Doug Burgum, who says, I've unleashed 34 leases to drill, that's bringing down gas prices. Then I go over to Scott Turner over at HUD. Scott Turner tells me, look, we have one million new homeowners, half of whom are new homeowners. He's laying out his plan to help young people, Gen Z, buy houses. And we heard Charlie Kirk say, when young people can't buy houses, that fuels socialism. But you need to put these pieces together. The work that's been done on inflation, I mentioned gas prices, the fact that it was 9.1 percent inflation, Trump brought it down to the 3 percent range.

Tie it together, a cohesive message. It is right and correct to point to the socialist takeover in the Democratic Party. 47 percent of Democrats voted against a resolution to condemn socialism, but it has to be a one-two punch. Point out the extremity of the left. Lay out your plan for affordability because that is what fueled Zohran Mamdani. He does not have the right remedy. Prices will skyrocket in the city. Republicans do, and you need to share it and show your work.

Maybe McEnany could "share her work" on where she's getting her numbers from.

Consumer prices were up 9.1 percent in 2022.

That was not the case when Trump took office. The consumer price index was 2.9 percent when Trump took office and rose to 3 percent in January of 2025.

Here's a chart from the BLS that people like McEnany would rather the rest of us ignore.

Shame on her and the rest of them for constantly lying to their viewers.