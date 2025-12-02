Indiana Republican Targeted By Pipe Bomb Threat For Refusing Trump's Redistricting

Indiana state Sen. Jean Leising (R) said she was the newest victim of threats after refusing a demand from President Donald Trump to redistrict the state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In a Sunday post on X, Leising revealed that her home "was the target of a pipe bomb threat on Saturday evening."

"This is a result of the D.C. political pundits for redistricting," she explained.

The lawmaker thanked the Oldenburg Town Marshall and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for responding to the threat.

Leising's message insisted that she would not "cave" to Trump's redistricting demands.

At least seven other state senators opposing redistricting have received threats in Indiana. The Indiana State Police were also investigating threats against Gov. Mike Braun (R) and Indianapolis City-County Councilmember Nick Roberts (D).

Republicans in the Indiana state House were expected to push forward with an effort to redistrict the state on Monday after Trump threatened to oust lawmakers who opposed his demand for new GOP seats.

The state Senate has previously shot down redistricting plans.