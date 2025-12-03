Judge Napolitano: Pete Hegseth Guilty Of War Crimes Over Boat Strikes

Former Fox News Senior Legal analyst, and now doing the same for Newsmax, Judge Andrew Napolitano blasted Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and all those who carried out the orders to execute two "narco terrorist" Venezuelan boaters who survived the initial attack.

Napolitano first demanded to know what legal opinion the Trump administration was following that gave them permission to assassinate alleged drug traffickers in international waters since they have refused to share those with the media.

NAPOLITANO: Well, I wish the White House would reveal to us the laws on which the president is relying. He says he has an opinion from the Justice Department, but neither the Justice Department or the White House will offer it for public scrutiny. And it gives me no pleasure to say what I'm about to say, because I worked with Pete Hegseth for seven or eight years at Fox News. This is an act of a war crime, ordering survivors, who the law requires be rescued, instead to be murdered. There's absolutely no legal basis for it.

On that point, most credible pundits, analysts and legal scholars agree. In American, drug smuggling, dealing and or distributing is not a capitol offense.

Napolitano spares no one. "Everybody along the line who did it, from the Secretary of Defense to the admiral to the people who actually pulled the trigger, should be prosecuted for a war crime for killing these two people," he said.

This is the basis for the Democrats to make a video reminding service members not to engage in unlawful orders. YOu know, like murdering Venezuelan boaters without proof and then executing the survivors.

NAPOLITANO: The killing is out of hand. And this last one, in which Pete Hegseth first denied that he gave the order, and then the White House said he did give the order, and then the White House said it was in self-defense. Self-defense? NAPOLITANO: Two people in the ocean, clinging to a burning boat to stay alive, and they're going to be killed for self-defense? That doesn't make any sense.

Trump Administration employees are incredibly stupid, but claiming self defense when to justify an assassination is ludicrous.