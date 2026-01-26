AOC Slams The Trump Crime Syndicate For Their Murderous Hypocrisy

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't disappoint when she spoke about the murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday and the obscene hypocrisy and outright lies told by the Trump crime syndicate, especially by Cosplay Barbie Noem:

I mean, it is how rich is it that she is saying, showing up to the scene of a protest with a legally owned weapon, should be grounds for a person's death, execution at the hands of the state, by the same party and the same administration that praises Kyle Rittenhouse.

When she is talking about how merely showing up and inciting violence based on ideology against the government, when this administration has pardoned hundreds of January 6 rioters who have then gone out into the streets and recommitted crimes of violence over and over again. What Secretary Noem is saying is not that you can't do these things, is not that you can't be armed, is not that you can't attack your government. She just thinks that you can't do that based on your political affiliation.

And that is just, I mean, the uncorking of chaos that this administration is trying to attempt against the American people is escalatory, it is dangerous, and it is a complete abdication of leadership. We cannot go down this road. We cannot have countrymen against countrymen, citizen against citizen. This is not the America that we believe in, it is not the America that we stand in, and we must unite together against this kind of very dangerous splintering that they are seeking to incite against people and divide us.