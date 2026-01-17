C&L's Late Night Music Club With Steely Dan: Dirty Work

"Dirty Work," appeared on Steely Dan's debut album, "Can't Buy a Thrill."
David Palmer actually sang this tune, but left the band shortly afterward.
Can't Buy a Thrill peaked at number 17 on the US Billboard Top LPs & Tape chart, bolstered by the popular singles "Do It Again" and "Reelin' In the Years", and was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was also met with positive reviews and has appeared on many retrospective "greatest albums" lists, including Rolling Stone magazine's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" (2003).
As a young teen, I hung out in NYC schoolyards, drinking and listening to the tracks on this album.
Open thread and don't reel in the years.