Fox Hacks Accuse Mamdani Of 'Indoctrinating The Youth' With Push For Free Childcare

The yakkers on Fox's The Big Weekend Show attacked New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for trying to "indoctrinate" children because heaven forbid he'd like to help make daycare affordable.

Here they are going after Mamdani for an appearance with YouTuber Ms. Rachel and using their hit job on the daycare centers in Minnesota as an excuse to attack New York as well.

BENSON: New York City's communist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, spent Friday morning singing to children with YouTuber Ms. Rachel to promote his free childcare program.

[...]

I was about to cry watching that clip, actually. The mayor has the backing of Governor Kathy Hochul for his socialist plan, pledging to spend a whopping $4.5 billion in the upcoming fiscal year.

HOCHUL: We're working together with the mayor at this incredible place to announce the first major steps to make child care universal. The era of empty promises ends with the two of us right here, right now.

MAMDANI: This is a day that so many believed would never come. But it is a day that working people across our city have delivered through the sheer power of their hard work.

BENSON: But previous government intervention in education has proved not so great in the city. For example, former Mayor Bill de Blasio pulled the plug on a $773 million education program after it was plagued with bureaucratic confusion and poor academic results. And just departed, Mayor Eric Adams canceled a universal pre-K plan after reports of more mismanagement finding that 30 % of the free pre-K seats went unfilled.

So Tomi, I'll start with you on this. Governor Hochul was tapping the brakes on this scheme because it's completely unaffordable and among other reasons, but it seems like her whole plan to get re-elected this year is to just cave to Mamdani on everything.

LAHREN: Yeah, it's really something, isn't it? I don't think she has a shot. We'll see. But... what a time to open a child care center, right? More learing centers. If there's anything we've learned from Nick Shirley is we need more child care centers with no children, more daycares with no children, more medical non-emergency transport programs with no people.

I mean, of all the times to announce you're going to put more funding into something like this, now is an incredible time. And I just got to say with this Ms. Rachel person, it just immediately creeps me out when you have adults that dress like children and behave that way. If you're a parent that has your children watching this, maybe second guess it, for reasons of being creepy and also some of her political leanings a little problematic.

BENSON: Well, she is absolutely not in our house at all. At all. And it's not just because she's annoying, which I find it all very grating and cloying, but when she also made her whole personality about hating the Jewish state and basically apologizing for Hamas and promoting all their propaganda that was a definite hard no red line in my household.

SAPHIER: Well, now we know why Mamdani likes her.

BENSON: I mean right it's it's it's sort of on brand isn't it this this alliance, Nicole?

SAPHIER: Yeah, I don't know who Ms. Rachel is. My kids are old enough. She seems annoying and I don't know that she is anti-Semitic but if she's sitting next to Mamdani and they're like doing little hand gestures together. Since he's anti-Semitic I would just assume she is as well because misery loves company.

But the issue that they're talking about here is the expansion of childcare, government-run childcare in New York. And the reality is there was a report from 2025, 375,000 New York City parents either left a job or reduced hours due to inadequate or unaffordable childcare.

So listen, I have three children. They are no longer of childcare age anymore, but it is a struggle. And I was a single mom for a while when I was young, and it's very expensive and it's very hard. And a lot of times adults have to stop working to pay for childcare.

So I am all for programs that are going to help these people get childcare so they can stay in the workforce and be contributing members of society. It's very expensive.

And just like what we're seeing in Minneapolis though, when you have these government run or government funded childcare places, they're subpar, they fail because they don't meet the metrics and they are just a breeding ground for fraud.

So my concern with Mamdani's plan is that it's going to be another Minneapolis and we're going to see more learing centers and it's not actually gonna be good for the children. Maybe it'll get more parents in the workforce, but I bet you not all 375,000 them go to the workforce because I actually think a lot of people don't like working.