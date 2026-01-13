Fox Propagandists All-In With Trump's Invasion Of Greenland

No mention, of course, that it would mean the end of NATO and that Trump is doing Putin's bidding.

Here's how the propagandists on this Sunday's The Big Weekend Show on Fox decided to cover Trump's insane justification of his constant threats to invade Greenland, claiming that China or Russia will invade there if we don't, with cohost Joey Jones using lots of maps to explain to the lemmings that watch Fox why this is supposedly a good idea.

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul laid out why invading Greenland is "Trump's worst idea ever" in a recent post, and discussed why every explanation given by any of these Trumpers is bullshit, whether it be our capability to have more military bases there, to the fact that private companies and not our government should be working with them on mineral resources, to the fact that it will make us less safe and not more by destroying our NATO alliances, but you didn't hear a word about any of that during this nonsense from Jones and his fellow Trump apologists.

LAHREN: Even though is covered with ice, President Trump has his sights set on acquiring Greenland to protect U.S. national security.

(Cue Trump saying that Russia or China is going to take over Greenland.)

Now President Trump has reportedly ordered the military to drop a plan for a potential invasion of Greenland. Well, Joey Jones is at the touch screen with more. So Joey, let's break it down. Who has control of Greenland now?

Yeah, well, the Danes have control of Greenland, Denmark. So Denmark has what we call they're responsible for basically their economy, their defense, their diplomatic policy. But Greenland itself is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

And what that means is they control basically their domestic policies. They have their own government. And they've actually been working towards independence since 1979 really was when they started what they call autonomous control or self-rule. And it's been working that direction.

And so the reason why we want to look at this is this is a huge, almost continent, it's largest island we have, and so as you look at in respect to where we are in North America, it is huge. But if you look here at the green area, that's where it's populated. There's only about 57,000 civilians here.

And then these little dots, they represent a couple of different things. They're both our military bases, like we have one, which is our Space Force base. And then you also have the Joint Arctic Command of the Danish military here.

The rest of these are where a lot of their rare earth minerals and an opportunity to make money, places are that we're looking at.

Greenland's economy kind of just depends on fishing right now. And so Denmark actually supplements that. So when we talk about acquiring Greenland, that would be a part of the conversation.

BENSON: So, Joe, you kind of touched on this a little bit here already, but in terms of the location of Greenland, why is it so strategically significant for the United States and our national security?

JONES: Yeah, I mean, it's kind of self-evident, right? I mean, we talk about this is the Arctic, right? The Arctic Circle up here, but this is the Arctic Ocean.

When you look at some of our adversaries like Russia, their quickest route to us or just even to access our hemisphere is through the Arctic Ocean. This is called the Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap, which is this area here which is best for ships to transport.

So there's a couple of things here. One is economic and merchant ships, those kind of things. The other one is military. You've got to be able to monitor this. And it's hard to do that from over here. It's hard to build firm structures on a base that's back here, which is where our current Air Force only base is.

And so this idea that if Greenland were all American territory of some sort, United States territory, our eyes looking at our foes would be a lot easier to do, especially in this area that's very sensitive and very important to pretty much everyone that we consider to be someone that's not our friend.

So just not only the size of the continent and the fact that it's in the Arctic, which is the next untapped resource from everything from oil and gas to rich minerals to even research on climate change. It's also just a strategic placement next to not just our friends in Europe, but obviously our foes in Russia and China.

SAPHIER: Joey, you briefly touched on the shipping routes in the region. Can you show them and talk to us about why specifically they're important for the US?

JONES: Now you've got to understand maps are sometimes out of perspective. That's why we tried to blow up Greenland and show you, well, blow up the picture of Greenland and show you how important it is. So when we look at this, we're taking a large look, looking down onto the earth.

And so what you see here is, this entire North Asia here is Russia, right? Here's North America. So it might be hard to kind of see that right away, and then you got the Arctic Circle in between.

So these shipping routes, some of them are not there yet. Like the Transpolar Sea Route, which would be the easiest from Russia back around, that doesn't exist yet. That's in the Arctic Ocean.

But these other two, the Northwest Passage and the Northern Sea Route, these are being used all the time. And as you see, these two go around each side of Greenland, especially the one that comes through Canada here.

And so these routes are how commerce is done around the world. And to have some sort of a say in that and to not be able to be pissed off as the United States from bringing things in from the North, that's a big deal.

And also our ability to get things to and from, you know, a United States state, Alaska is an important part of this too. Not to say we're going to go at war or be at odds with Canada anytime soon, but we have seen in the last couple of years, sometimes President Trump uses tough rhetoric with Canada and sometimes we get into a tussle with them and we may want to have more access or more control in that region.

LAHREN: Wow. Well, Joey, can you describe the Russian military presence in that region?

JONES: Yeah, this is this is quite amazing when you think about it. So again, we're using maps here. You got to use your imagination a little bit. This is not flat. This comes up to the Arctic Circle. This all comes to the top of the sphere. So if we draw a line and just consider this, you know, the north part of the the of the approaching the Arctic Circle, look at all of these Russian military bases, hundreds of them, and in those Russian military bases, which are on Russian land, but incredibly close, if not in the Arctic Ocean and Greenland, which is incredibly close to us, we look at some of the assets here, and that's where we start to take notice.

There are naval assets here, think a lot of the nuclear submarines, things of that nature, and opportunities to cross the Arctic Circle and get to us really quickly. Again, what it comes down to is, Russia is a northern country. Of course we're going to have more going on up here.

What can we do to monitor this, to combat this, to deter this? You know, we had the nuclear missile crisis in Cuba because they were trying to get closer to us. Well, if we owned Greenland, that's not a problem because then that's our territory and we can put whatever we want there, not to say we can't in some ways already. But it really makes strategic sense.

And what's right below Russia in this area? We have, you know, another big foe. And so, this idea that we could have a larger presence there in Greenland, also be able to go in and explore so much there that is natural resources and opportunities to learn the world we're gonna live in in 100 or 1,000 years.

LAHREN: I love it. Yeah. All right, thanks so much, Joey, over at the board.