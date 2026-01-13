'Horrible People': MAGA Goes To War With Trump Inner Circle For 'Sick' Military Bloodlust

MAGA influencer lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, after he called on the U.S. military to "kill the leadership" in Iran.

On Monday, Bannon spoke out against Graham's push for war in Iran as protesters in the country took to the streets to demand change.

"Right now, I think any kind of Israeli or American involvement in Tehran just strengthens the regime," Bannon warned. "Of course, people are saying, no, no, that's not true. That's not true."

"Lindsay Graham, I mean, all weekend, is it gross what Fox does?" he continued. "It's just so gross. Here's why it's gross. Think about what they did in Iraq. Think of what they did in Iraq. The cheerleading. And then they abandon it."

Bannon insisted that Graham and the leaders at Fox News were "gross" and "horrible people."

"And Lindsey Graham, the people in South Carolina, I just don't know how he put up with it, man. He's just sick. A sick individual," he remarked. "Make Iran great again? We don't care about Iran, and we don't care about making Iran great again."