Press Bot Blows Her Circuits

White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt spewed unhinged venom at Niall Stanage, a reporter who questioned her whitewashing the behavior of ICE agents, including the uncalled for shooting of Renee Good.

After Leavitt glorified Trump's SS squad, Stanage decided to offer up actual facts that dispute her characterizations of ICE's performance.

Like all MAGA cultists, when facts do not fit their narrative, their pinball brains go tilt and attack the questioner.

STANAGE: Earlier, you were just defending ICE agents generally. And earlier on, Secretary Nuland spoke to the media, and she said, among other things, that they are doing everything correctly. Thirty-two people died in ICE custody last year. 170 U.S. citizens were detained by ICE. And Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?

That's how you do it, fellow journalists.

Watch how Leavitt responds.

LEAVITT: Why was Rene Good unfortunately and tragically killed? STANAGE: Are you asking me my opinion? LEAVITT: Yeah. STANAGE: Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed an unjustified person. LEAVITT: Oh, okay. So, you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion. STANAGE: ----What do you want me to do? LEAVITT: Yeah. Because you're a left-wing hack, you're not a reporter, you're posing in this room as a journalist, and it's so clear by the premise of your question. And you and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist, you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat. But you're pretending like you're a journalist, but you're a left-wing activist.

The WH press bot couldn't address the issues coherently so she attacked the reporter as not being credible in a heinous manner.

Members of the Trump administration are incapable of discussing any issue that does not glorify their ambitions and instead of responding like a coherent individual, they verbally attack those questioning them with vitriol and alternative facts.

If you are a reporter and don't adhere to Trump's immorality, criminality, and chaos, you're the hack.

Gotcha!

