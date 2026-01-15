The Man Who Chose Not To Be A Killer Kyle

MSNOW interviewed Paul Fenner, an ICEtapo observer from Madison, Wisconsin, who made the four-hour drive up to Minneapolis to help out at the reopening of a Mexican restaurant and store that was raided by ICEtapo goons last week. When asked why he made the long drive, Fenner said that he was responding to a call for help:

So I'm out here right now because this business put out a call for people to stand on this corner to watch the business for them. They've been really worried about reopening. They were shut down for the past five days after ICE was here, and they just aren't comfortable just doing this on their own.

Fenner and the reporter also talked about the gear that Fenner had with him, including a camera, a GoPro camera acting like a bodycam, a whistle, and a first aid kit.

Then Fenner added this:

Yeah. I have family in this community, so I was really worried about them. They shared their concerns, and they have a young son. They're not able to do this work. They're not able to stand here and watch over the neighborhood. So I'm here for them, for this community. This is what they need. They need to see people in this community out here supporting them, showing them that we are not afraid of this state-sponsored terrorism.

Now, compare and contrast that with the MAGA poster child of how not to do things, Killer Kyle Rittenhouse

Like Fenner, Kyle traveled for hours and across state lines due to state-sponsored terrorism, but that is the only similarity between the two people.

Where Fenner went to oppose brutality by law enforcement, Killer Kyle went to oppose those protesting police brutality.

Where Fenner went with cameras and a whistle, Killer Kyle went with an illegally purchased rifle.

Where Fenner went because of a business's call for help, Killer Kyle trespassed on a business's property.

Where Fenner and everyone else made it out alive, Killer Kyle earned his name by shooting three people, killing two of them.

I know which side I'm on. Do you?