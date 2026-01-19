Rev Barber At NYC MLK Event Vows 'To Vote Like Never Before' To Overcome

Bishop William Barber vowed to "overcome" the Trump administration in his Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech in New York City.
By David EdwardsJanuary 19, 2026

During his MLK Day speech on Monday, Barber tied the fight against Trump to the song "We Shall Overcome."

"And I stop by to say that we need to sing it and live it. We shall overcome," he explained. "I don't care what Trump does. I don't care what [Stephen] Miller does. The Lord is my shepherd. I don't care what they do. God shall supply all our needs according to his riches in heaven."

"We shall overcome," he continued. "We shall get through this mess. We shall vote like never before. We shall stand up one more time. We shall organize. We shall look forward. We shall get up from this mess. We shall see a new America. Yes, we shall!"

"And the glory shall be undaunted. See it! Together! We shall overcome! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!"

