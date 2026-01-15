'Russian Teletubbies' March Into Battle

Who knows, it might work. Or they might catch a strong wind and blow away, like Mary Poppins.

Source: The Sun

THIS is the bizarre moment freezing Russian troops try out their new Kremlin-issued kit to protect them from the bitter winter weather – tiny pop-up tents.

Frontline footage from occupied Ukraine shows at least half a dozen Putin’s soldiers in flimsy green privacy tents on the side of an ice-covered dirt road in -14°C temperatures.

Inside, the men can be seen shivering as their so-called shelter is battered left and right by the freezing Eastern European gales.

One of them is heard complaining about how it take a “f***ing long time to put it on” adding: “When you’re putting it on the wind f***ing lifts it up, and when the wind is strong it’s f***ing very hard to walk in it.”

The man added that if the wind is strong, the tent starts “flapping around a lot,” making it difficult to move around and walk.