'Russian Teletubbies' March Into Battle

Who knows, it might work. Or they might catch a strong wind and blow away, like Mary Poppins.
Source: The Sun
THIS is the bizarre moment freezing Russian troops try out their new Kremlin-issued kit to protect them from the bitter winter weather – tiny pop-up tents.
Frontline footage from occupied Ukraine shows at least half a dozen Putin’s soldiers in flimsy green privacy tents on the side of an ice-covered dirt road in -14°C temperatures.
Inside, the men can be seen shivering as their so-called shelter is battered left and right by the freezing Eastern European gales.
One of them is heard complaining about how it take a “f***ing long time to put it on” adding: “When you’re putting it on the wind f***ing lifts it up, and when the wind is strong it’s f***ing very hard to walk in it.”
The man added that if the wind is strong, the tent starts “flapping around a lot,” making it difficult to move around and walk.
American military correspondent David Axe sees some method in their madness.
Yes, some Russian troops were caught on video wearing portable toilet covers, presumably as a form of thermal camouflage.
No, the idea isn’t as grossly stupid as it might seem on its face. Many brands of these toilet covers—marketed to campers, beachgoers and other outdoorsy types looking for a little privacy while changing their clothes or using the bathroom—are made of polyester embedded with silver.
And as it turns out, silver-embedded polyester can in theory make for decent thermal camouflage.
Russians trying a new tactic to avoid being seen by Ukrainian thermal and night vision drones.
I cannot wait to see the videos of these things getting wiped out 😂😂😂
They look like Russian Teletubies. pic.twitter.com/YzkPsPQ5WN
— Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 12, 2026
However, Jake Broe doesn't think much of the idea.
Russians are experimenting with camping privacy tents to hide their thermal signatures from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zXqtBdH5oS
— Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) January 14, 2026