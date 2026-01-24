Trump Public Health Doc Shrugs Off Measles Surge: ‘Cost Of Doing Business’

Under Donald Trump and RFK Jr., the unqualified quack heading the Health and Human Services Department, completely preventable cases of measles have been surging.

They don’t care. If anything, they are working toward a bigger spread of the potentially fatal disease.

As The Independent reported, Dr. Ralph Abraham, the CDC’s principal deputy director, responded to the needless surge and the possibility that the U.S. will lose its elimination status of the measles by saying, “It’s just the cost of doing business, with our borders being somewhat porous [and] global and international travel.”

Either Abraham doesn’t know what he’s talking about or he’s lying. “No cases have been reported among international visitors to the U.S. this year. A total of 25 cases were reported among international visitors to the U.S. in 2025,” according to The Independent.

Abraham also reportedly said “he would ‘not really’ view the loss of the country’s elimination status as a significant event.”

Translation: Abraham thinks Americans getting sick and dying from an easily-preventable disease is no biggie. Measles cases are at the highest levels since 1991, The Independent said.

Besides killing you, measles can cause brain inflammation, pneumonia and blindness, with children younger than five the most susceptible, The Independent also noted.

Clearly, Abraham, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump are just fine with all of that.