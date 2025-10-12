Oops! Trump Just Fired Measles Experts In Middle Of Surge

A slew of infectious disease experts at the CDC were fired Friday. Unlike Trump and his lackeys, infectious diseases don’t pick their targets based on politics:

From The New York Times:

The mass layoffs of federal workers on Friday night swept up the top two leaders of the federal measles response team, even as the nation grapples with the most cases recorded since 2000, when measles was declared eliminated in the United States. The layoffs also included dozens of other agency scientists with expertise in infectious diseases that have pandemic potential.

While they were at it, Trump’s Death Team is doing its best to keep us in the dark about their sure-to-be-awful handling of contagions and pandemics.

More via The Times:

The administration also fired members of the Epidemic Intelligence Service, the elite corps of “disease detectives” who are typically deployed to the sites of outbreaks. Officials also dismissed the team that puts together the C.D.C.’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a prestigious publication that communicates the agency’s work on recommendations and outbreaks. And at the agency’s center that forecasts and helps to manage public health emergencies, the administration dissolved the division of technology and innovation.

On Saturday, some of those layoffs were reversed as "errors." It shows how little thought and oversight was provided for the health and well-being of Americans before such impactful moves were made. The Washington Post has the deets:

After details about the firings became public, a federal health official said Saturday that some layoff notices had been sent in error and would be reversed, including for those leading the measles response, those responding to an Ebola outbreak, CDC’s global health leadership, and some CDC disease detectives. The official did not detail how many of the more than 1,000 layoffs would be reversed.

Meanwhile, as Trump’s quack HHS secretary poisons American minds with disinformation about vaccines and puts up roadblocks for us to get them, guess which felon got COVID and flu vaccines this week?