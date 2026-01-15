Trump Stirs The Pot In Minnesota, Threatens To Invoke The Insurrection Act

Donald J. Trump took to his presidential podium on Truth Social on Thursday morning to vow to invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely used federal law to deploy the U.S. military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, to stop alleged "professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E."

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," he wrote. "Thank you for you [SIC] attention to this matter! President DJT"

Trump has repeatedly threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act. Trump said last October that one particular president, whom he didn’t name, used the Insurrection Act “28 times during the course of a presidency.” That is, of course, a lie. The Insurrection Act has been invoked about 30 times throughout American history.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche referred to the protests in Minnesota against ICE abuses on social media as an "insurrection."

However, this is the reality of what's happening:

One week ago they killed a white woman in broad daylight.



Tonight they’ve shot a protester in the leg and put six children in the hospital.



The kids were in a car with their Dad who was trying to get them out of the neighborhood.



ICE threw a flash bang at the car.



6 children. pic.twitter.com/kxve1QXp1o — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) January 15, 2026

As the Brennan Center notes, "No president has invoked the Insurrection Act without a request from the state concerned since Johnson did so to provide protection for civil rights activists in Alabama marching from Selma to Montgomery in 1965."

Trump and his Republican enablers want martial law. I said what I said. Bookmark this. It's what's coming. The catalyst for the chaos in Minnesota is Donald J. Trump. As usual, he creates a problem, then makes it worse, then grabs credit when the incident calms down.