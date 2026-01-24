Tucker Carlson, Neo-Nazi: 'Whites Are Being Eliminated'

Former Fox News host and now admitted white supremacist Tucker Carlson claimed the defining fact of his life is that "whites" are "being eliminated" around the world.

Carlson uttered these words to white nationalist and uber racist Peter Brimelow, the man who created the horrible VDare website in 1999.

If you remember, the VDare website saw an immediate surge in membership after the election of President Barack Obama.

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): I keep going back to this, but I'm just, I am a little bit confused because this is the defining fact of our lives is that whites around the world are being eliminated, and I would like to know why. Do you have any guesses?

If anyone had any doubt about Tucker Carlson's racism, these words alone remove it.

White Supremacy has mainstreamed into the veins of the Republican Party.