Happy Groundhog Day!

The film Groundhog Day really put this weird event into the public's mind and it will forever be so.

Britannica:

On this day in 1887, a group in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, searched for a rodent to predict the weather. They found a groundhog (named Punxsutawney Phil), who saw his shadow, which meant six more weeks of winter were imminent. If he hadn't, that would have meant spring was approaching. Groundhog Day's roots trace back to the Christian holiday Candlemas, a holiday dating to the 4th century which was also based around predicting the weather.

The 1993 film starred Bill Murray and Andie McDowell, was one of the top grossing movie's of the year, and became a classic.

The term groundhog day now has its place in modern culture as a loop in time.

Open thread.