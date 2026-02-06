Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Today we live in a society in which spurious realities are manufactured by the media, by governments, by big corporations, by religious groups, political groups... So I ask, in my writing, What is real? Because unceasingly we are bombarded with pseudo-realities manufactured by very sophisticated people using very sophisticated electronic mechanisms. I do not distrust their motives; I distrust their power. They have a lot of it. And it is an astonishing power: that of creating whole universes, universes of the mind. I ought to know. I do the same thing." -- Philip K. Dick
By driftglassFebruary 6, 2026

On this day in 1962, the animated show Space Angel premiered featuring the voices of Ned Le Fevre, Margaret Kerry, Hal Smith, Johnny Coons, and Pat Kearin. It was mostly cheap, storyboard animation where secondary characters somehow always had their mouths covered, and when close-up speaking was required they used a technique called Synchro-Vox, which involved superimposing live-action footage of human lips onto static, illustrated animated characters. For 52 adventures/stories (which were divided into 260 five-minute segments) Scott McCloud, the Space Angel (a secret agent for the Earth Bureau of Investigation), cruised the spaceways in his ship, the Starduster, fighting to protect the solar system. It was cheap and silly and, for some of us, a beloved and ineradicable childhood memory.

First Draft: Putting The Id In Idiocracy.

Flux Media Network: Don't Trust Trump's Fake Interest in "De-escalating" ICE Tactics.

Governing: Minneapolis Chief on Policing a City in Chaos.

Attention space nerds! Grrr. NASA had 3 years to fix fuel leaks on its Artemis moon rocket. Why are they still happening?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon