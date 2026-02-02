GOPer Admits Telling Trump ICE Shouldn't Be Arresting Grandmas

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a huge Trump supporter cracked back against the administration's over-the-top immigration policies saying arresting "grandmothers" has been a detriment and they should have always stayed focused on going after criminals.

Gimenez forgot to mention the 5-year-olds they are abducting.

The murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents have taken their toll on the Republican ranks.

Earlier in the segment with Maria Bartiromo, Rep. Gimenez claimed, without proof, that protesters are mostly paid agitators to show he's no willy-nilly MAGAt.

Bartiromo asked about ending the partial government shutdown, and this is when the Florida Republican launched into his anti-Stephen Miller odious quota deportations.

Rep. Gimenez claims they've been speaking with Trump, trying to get him to change the direction of ICE, but to no avail, and now they are being forced by the Democratic Party to do so.

GIMENEZ: Unfortunately, you know, we've been warning the administration about the enforcement that's been going on. We thought that there should have been a course correction a long time ago, and now I guess it's going to be forced on us by the Democrats. Unfortunately, we could have done it ourselves. We should have done it ourselves. But that didn't happen. BARTIROMO: When you say course correction, what specifically do you want to see happen? What should have happened? GIMENEZ: We should have been focusing on criminals and gang members and people with active deportation orders. I don't think we should have been focusing on people that have been here for a long time, grandmothers, et cetera, that happen to be in a neighborhood when you're doing an enforcement action.



I think that that was a mistake, and I think it's coming back to haunt us right now.

The public has severely turned on ICE and Trump for their outrageous anti-American behavior and violence. Maria tried to calm the waters by bringing into it Tom Homan, who routinely has defended ICE's arrests and violence against anyone they detain.

BARTIROMO: Do you think we will see limitations, then, in that regard going forward? Or Tom Homan has said now he's focused on criminals. GIMENEZ: Yeah, and that's what we should have been focusing on from the get-go. Unfortunately, we went beyond that, okay? And we shouldn't, because not only is it, I think, is wrong, but it's also going to harm our economy. Many of these people are doing jobs in our economy right now, and so we need to find a path forward. I don't think that what we were doing was the right way.



We should have just focused on that group that the president said he was gonna boot out of the country, which he was right to do. BARTIROMO: You make a great point, Congressman.

It's interesting how sensible on this topic a Trump-supporting Republican in Congress can sound if they want to.

If Trump had stuck to his original promise to the American people of just detaining and deporting immigrants with criminal records, there wouldn't be massive demonstrations going on around this country against the unfettered violence being unleashed on the public by ICE agents.

That was never their actual plan. Trump and Stephen Miller always wanted to have law enforcement descend on the public in this fashion because they are in love with thuggery while enjoying having a secret police at their beck and call.

Rep. Gimenez sees the writing on the wall in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.