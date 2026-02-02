Trump Desperately Claims He 'Wasn't Friendly' With Epstein Despite Being 'Closest Friend'

President Donald Trump insisted that he "wasn't friendly" with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein despite claims that the two men were "closest friends."
By David EdwardsFebruary 2, 2026

President Donald Trump insisted that he "wasn't friendly" with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein despite claims that the two men were "closest friends."

After the Department of Justice released thousands of documents tying Trump to Epstein, the president argued on social media that he had never been close to the sex offender.

"Not only wasn't I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying 'author' named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency," Trump wrote. on Monday. "So much for the Radical Left's hope against hope, some of whom I'll be suing. Additionally, unlike so many people that like to 'talk' trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did."

In tapes released by Wolff last year, Epstein claimed Trump was at one time his "closest friend."

According to Epstein, Trump also loved to "f—k the wives of his best friends."

"I was Donald's closest friend for 10 years," the sex offender told Wolff when asked how he knew details about the president's life.

Trump has blasted Wolff as "a disgraced writer who routinely fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics" for releasing the audio tapes of Epstein.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
