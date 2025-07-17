Ex-Trump Casino Boss Spills The Tea About Trump And His 'Best Friend' Epstein

Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino's former COO, Jack O'Donnell, who worked with Trump from 1997 to 1990, spilled all the tea to CNN's Erin Burnett about the now-president, and his "best friend", notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"He frequently came down to Atlantic City, the two of them, to attend special events," O'Donnell said. "In my mind, it was his best friend, you know, from really the time I was there for four years."

"I had to specifically talk to him about Epstein and his presence in the casino," he said of Trump.

"And you know, one incident that I think kind of proves their closeness and how much they hung out together– one time, a Monday morning, I came in and the commission was waiting, the inspectors were waiting in my office, and Donald and Jeffrey had come into the casino in the wee hours of Sunday morning, 1:00, 1:30 in the morning," he explained.

'You know, two buddies, they had three women with them, and the commission was waiting for me because they had determined that the women that they brought down were underaged to be in the casino, and when I asked them how they knew that, by the way, one of them was the number three ranked tennis player in the world, okay, and this guy happened to be a tennis fan and he said, "Jack, I know she's 19 years old,"' he said.

There are strict penalties for allowing anyone under 21 to gamble on the casino floor in New Jersey. The former casino boss said the commission gave Trump "a break" over this, but added that the commission made him call Trump to reprimand him.

"They made me call him and I had to, believe it or not, read him the Riot Act about this action because they gave him a break," he said. "I had to call him and say, 'Look, they've given you a break this time, but if this happens again, the fine is gonna be substantial and it's gonna be on your head."

"And oh, by the way, it's not gonna look good, you and this guy Epstein, coming down here with these young women," he added. "And I did tell him in that conversation, 'I don't think you should be hanging out with this guy, just so you know, and you certainly shouldn't be doing that in Atlantic City.'"

It's typical of Trump getting "a break" over another transgression. And Trump would have been 45 years old in 1990 while hanging out with a 19-year-old girl, and others. I'm starting to see a pattern here about a privileged elitist who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.