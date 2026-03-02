Van Orden Wants To Make Illegal War On Iran Into A Holy War

Rep Drunken Van Orden went on News Nation to try to justify the illegal Trumpstein War crimes, when the booze started talking, and he wanted to make it into a Holy War:

Muslim mullahs are responsible for the deaths of thousands of American citizens. So, when people are siding with these folks that have killed thousands of American citizens, members of our own government, I think it's shameful. We've got to understand that we want the Persian people, the people of Iran, to be able to live peacefully in the region and become a stabilizing factor in the Middle East, not a destabilizing factor in the Middle East. President Obama sent them billions of dollars in hard cash, and President Trump is dealing with them appropriately. This stuff must stop. They're the world's largest sponsor of terrorism.

First of all, violating the Constitution is not doing anything appropriately. Killing scores of innocent school children is not doing anything appropriately, especially when it's done to distract from a tanking economy, falling poll numbers, and Trump's enmeshment in the Trumpstein files. It's not surprising that DVO thinks nothing about Trump killing a lot of school-aged girls, since he seems unbothered by Trump raping a lot of school-aged girls.

DVO has to be taught that Islamophobia is just as bad as antisemitism. Then again, he also has to learn that drunk, stupid, and bigoted are no way to go through life.