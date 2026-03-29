Van Orden Accuses US Military Officers Of Rootng For Iran

Rep Drunken Van Orden sat down with Fox's Brian Killjoy to swap Trumpstein War propaganda.

DVO started with how Fearless Leader Trump is pretending to be the peace president* by negotiating after starting the Trumpstein War with Iran. He went on to whine about how actual news networks, like CNN, are reporting the actual news instead of the propaganda the White House is spewing. But DVO didn't stop there. He went on to accuse US military officers of rooting for Iran, apparently because they are based in reality:

Granted, I don’t trust these guys as far as I can throw them, but it’s time to start negotiating, and [President] Donald J. Trump is negotiating, and everybody lied about it. They said, “That didn’t happen.”

CNN, for instance, which is another trash network, they were taking the word of the Iranian regime. They actually played like four minutes unedited from Iran television stations. That would be like Winston Churchill allowing Joseph Goebbels to broadcast on the radio during World War II.

It’s just absolutely foolish, and they’re rooting against the United States of America. And there’s something else I’d like to bring up. It’s not just the mainstream media. There’s a whole pile of former general officers and flag officers who are actually rooting for the Iranian regime, and it’s shameful.

Now you know who these people really are, and how they have subverted President Trump during his first administration, and how they’re trying to subvert him now when they’re civilians. It’s shameful.