Hope You Don't Need An MRI! Trump's War Slashed World's Helium Supply

It's what's used for MRIs, and the supplies are shrinking from Trump's war.
By Susie MadrakMarch 26, 2026

Marc Johnson, a virologist and professor at the University of Missouri, revealed Monday that his institution’s supply of a critical medical resource will be “cut in half” as a result of the Trump administration’s Epstein war, and it may carry far-reaching consequences for medical facilities nationwide.

“I hope no one needs an MRI this year,” Johnson wrote in a social media post on X to their nearly 40,000 followers. “The world's largest producer of liquified helium is in Qatar and is shut off. We just got a notice that our supply for the year will be at least cut in half. No one could have predicted this (unless they thought about it).”

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which Trump initiated late last month as a solution to mounting outrage over the Epstein files, has predictably caused an oil shortage, sending energy prices skyrocketing. However, the war has also sparked a major shortage of helium, which plays a critical role in the function of MRI scanners thanks to its “extremely low boiling point.” Beyond imaging, helium also plays a role in other medical applications, including surgery and research.

“We got a notification from our gas supplier that they would be able to fulfill less than 50% of our regular consumption, and a message from the University hospital saying that this is particularly problematic for MRIs,” Johnson wrote in a separate social media post. “The helium shortage is real and there will be consequences.”

FYI, Qatar supplies a third of the world’s helium.

Get ready to learn a lot more about Helium.

There's going to be a global shortage due to this completely prevantable and unnecessary war.

www.nbcnews.com/health/healt...

Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2026-03-24T02:37:09.026Z

Update:

#StayReadyCrew

There’s for sure going to be a helium shortage.

Beyond balloons this is going to affect the medical industry too.

Think MRIs and hyperbaric medicine.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article...

Miss Aja (@brat2381.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T00:17:34.995Z

There’s probably going to be a helium shortage.

www.newsweek.com/how-iran-war...

Miss Aja (@brat2381.bsky.social) 2026-03-22T01:19:16.283Z

President Trump announces that due to the helium shortages he will reduce the frequency of his preventative screening MRIs to one per week.

Missing The Point (@missingthept.bsky.social) 2026-03-25T10:34:22.344Z

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