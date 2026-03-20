Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Wombats perform, Let's Dance To Joy Division. On this day in 1854, the Republican Party is formally organized in Ripon, Wisconsin. Yes, today we look at where the GOP is now. Fasten your seatbelts, it's a bumpy ride.

The Existentialist Republic says it bluntly: Republicans Hate Freedom, Justice, and the Constitution.

Driftglass read David French, so we didn't have to.

Noahpinion looks at the intersection of Social Media and Artificial Intelligence.

The Verge / Decoder says that to take on Netflix and YouTube, David Ellison (and Larry) has to break the Warner Brothers curse.

Bonus Track: Amusing Planet lists some conflicts that lead to wars. The more you know.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).