PeeWee Goebbels' Wife Tells Easily Disprovable Lie About Cost Of Iran Attacks

Stephen Miller's ghoul wife apparently thinks Trump attacking Iran is one big joke. Miller made an appearance on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox not "news," and dished up this nonsense to Ingraham about what Trump's invasion is supposedly costing us.

MILLER: When we look at it more, it's crazy to see what we're spending our money on under President Biden. When you have the contrast of all these people complaining about the cost of this war, when, in reality, this is what they've chosen to spend our money on. And quickly, I just want to point out that what we've spent on the war so far is less than what Tim Walz has lost from Somali fraud in Minnesota. INGRAHAM: Oooooh, that's a good one.

Good luck peddling that nonsense to anyone outside of the MAGA cult. From the Irish Star:

However, according to recent figures by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C., the first 100 hours of the Iran attacks alone cost $3.7 billion, or $900 million, which would be roughly $7.2 billion as of the time of writing. The Somali fraud in Minnesota, on the other hand, is slightly harder to put a figure on, but the Minnesota Government's website did say this, "The Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Dec 11, 2025 a total state number of $217.7 million in criminal social services fraud charges across social services programs since September 2022, including $25.65 million in alleged Medicaid fraud." This information was published in December 2025, and would mean that the cost of the Iran war has exceeded this figure.

And that number is only going to keep rising by the day. These people are not only liars, they're bad liars.