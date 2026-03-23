Philomena Cunk: Quantum Bacon

Comedian Diane Morgan portrays Philomena Cunk, in a deadpan mockumentary made by Charlie Booker called "Cunk on Earth."

Netflix describes the show as a fictional presenter, played by Morgan, who "asks real historians outlandish questions. The lovely, bumbling Philomena Cunk visits historical sites and sits down with leading academics in philosophy, science and ancient Mesopotamian script."

Physicist Brian Cox is her victim.

Who wouldn't want to eat quantum bacon made at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN?

Open thread.