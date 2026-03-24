'Hope For The Best': Rick Scott Confirms There Is No Plan For Iran War

In a media hit with Joe Kernan on CNBC, Senator Rick Scott gave the equivalent of a shrug when asked about the plan for Iran. He essentially said there is no plan for an exit in Iran, there never has been, and we should "hope for the best."

Kernan opened the conversation with this: "The president yesterday intimated that he thinks that whomever that the administration is negotiating with right now, he considers it to be de facto regime change. Do you know who it is? Is it the leader of the Iranian parliament? I looked at some of his history. It's not good, this gentleman. Is he someone that we could work with, a la what we saw in Venezuela?"

But hey, are we really "working" with Venezuela, or did we just invade them long enough to seize their oil and put the squeeze on Cuba? I don't really see that as a partnership. which Scott confirmed.

"The only reason we have control over Venezuela is we control the oil money," he said. "And so we've got to have a transition to democracy there."

Always, y'all, it is about the oil. About all the oil and the oligarchs who control it. If they could drill to the core of the earth and drain it to collapse, they would. These greedy bastards ought to be dispossessed and imprisoned, not glorified as some champion for democracy.

Then Scott turned to Iran. "With regard to Iran, we don't have somebody yet. Am I hopeful? Absolutely."

Oh, come on. There's no one in Iran who will deign to deal with us. Why should they after we bombed them with no provocation and threatened their civilian infrastructure?

Then Scott got to the heart of the matter, framed in a lie.

"But, you know, what's important to me is destroy all their ability to kill us," he stated, ignoring the fact that they didn't have the ability to kill us before and they certainly don't now. Say it with me: IT'S ALL ABOUT THE OIL.

He continued to lie with his little smirk: "I mean, you can hope for regime change, but in the meantime, let's destroy their ability to kill more Americans and then hope for the best. And we'll see what happens."

He forgot to say "let's take their oil" because again, that is what this is about.

March 24, 2026. Strait of Hormuz. A line of oil tankers is waiting for Iran’s permission to pass. pic.twitter.com/oYp9Xs3NnY — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) March 24, 2026

Trump is huddling with MBS, who is pressuring him to put OUR BOOTS ON THE GROUND. According to a report in today's New York Times "Prince Mohammed has argued that the United States should consider putting troops in Iran to seize energy infrastructure and force the government out of power, according to the people briefed by U.S. officials."

Is that what Rick Scott means by "hope for the best"? A few thousand dead troops? Here's a tip for Skeletor Scott: Iranians didn't have the capacity to kill Americans. But Americans have always -- ALWAYS -- had the capacity to kill Iranians, and smart American presidents knew better than to use it.

There isn't going to be regime change in Iran. Just endless war. And Republicans expect us to just live with it and "see what happens."

Trump is unfit to lead this country and certainly lacks the fitness to send troops into any country, much less to destabilize the entire Middle East with an arbitrary and capricious attack on Iran. It is high time everyone started saying so instead of "seeing what happens."

But Kernan sits there, nodding along. God forbid he lose his access.