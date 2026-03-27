They Want To Put The Very Special Boy's Signature On Dollar Bill

The Treasury Department plans to put Trump’s signature on all new U.S. paper currency, the agency announced yesterday.

The move would be a first for a sitting president, since traditionally, U.S. paper currency carries the signatures of the Treasury Secretary and the Treasurer, not the president.

It's also illegal. It can't be done without Congress passing a law. But oh well!

It’s the latest instance of Emperor Trump putting his stamp on American cultural institutions, following his renaming of the U.S. Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center performing arts venue and a new class of battleships, among other self tributes.

He's also trying to get his face on a coin (gold, natch), despite a federal law that prohibits the depiction of a living president on U.S. currency.