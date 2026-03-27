Trump, Hegseth Helped Bomb An Ecuador Dairy Farm, Not A Drug Compound

Remember when the Trump administration patted itself on the back for having conducted a joint operation with the military of Ecuador that blew up a drug compound? “According to the government of Ecuador, the attack was based on intelligence and support from the United States,” MS NOW’s Chris Hayes explained Wednesday night.

Well, it turns out that intelligence was faulty. The New York Times conducted an extensive investigation and reported, with receipts, that the so-called drug compound attacked earlier in March was really a dairy farm.

That military and intelligence failure came just one week after the colossal Trump/Hegseth military and intelligence failure that caused the bombing of an Iranian elementary school that killed an estimated 175 people, most of them children. On Wednesday, Iraq said the U.S. struck a medical clinic on a military base, killing seven and wounding more than a dozen, Hayes reported.

“That's the apparent product of U.S. intelligence right now, garbage in, terrible garbage decisions out,” Hayes said.

This lethal incompetence from the Trump administration should not surprise anyone. It’s what you get when you have a president who prefers videos of “stuff blowing up” and conversations with lackeys over actually reading the intelligence. Ditto for putting of an unqualified weekend TV host in charge of our military and an unqualified Kremlin parrot in charge of our national intelligence.

“It's not even clear if Trump knows whether or not our country is actually negotiating” to end the war in Iran, Hayes added. “This seems like a crucial thing, but it's really not clear.”

“There are profound implications” for not having reliable intelligence and/or not heeding it, Hayes pointed out. It’s what led to 9/11 and the Iraq War debacle

We need a president who really cares about protecting and improving the lives of Americans. This guy is only interested in golfing, posting on social media, destroying half the White House in order to build a grotesquely gaudy ballroom and lining his pockets from the presidency.