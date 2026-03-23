'Make This One For Jesus': Trump Ties Vote On SAVE Act To DHS Funding

During another roundtable to glorify himself in Memphis Tennessee, Trump told Congress to suffer through Easter because he refuses to fund DHS, so he can disrupt air travel to force the passage of the SAVE Act. With a smirk he told them to "do it for Jesus."

Trump just broke the 3rd commandment.

As if Jesus would approve of Trump's vicious treatment of undocumented migrants alone, forgetting every other unscrupulous action he has ever done.

MS Now aired video of Trump tying Homeland Security, DHS and the SAVE Act into one thing in order to put more pain into the lives he swore to protect.

TRUMP: So I'm tying Homeland Security into voter identification with picture and proof of citizenship in order to vote. And those two items are the most important thing having to do with Homeland Security. So it should be part of the Homeland Security bill. And I'm requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. You don't have to take a fast vote. Don't worry about Easter going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus, okay? Make this one for Jesus.

Trump knows the wretched SAVE Act will not pass, so he's using DHS funding to put the squeeze on Republicans who know the SAVE Act will screw their own voters.

Another desperate action by a despicable, deluded scoundrel.

How desperate is he to say, don't do it for Trump, do it for Jesus?

With those words, Trump is trying to elevate his worth to the MAGA cult of Christian Nationals to the same level as Jesus.

Haven't the American people suffered enough at this point from the dictates of this fatuous, fat, egomaniacal fool?

Here's a hint, MAGAts. Trump isn't the Messiah.