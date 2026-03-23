Trump Vetoes DHS Funding Deal --Travelers Face The Fallout

Abuse and chaos are Trump's calling card.
By John AmatoMarch 23, 2026

Donald Trump vetoed an apparent DHS funding deal, telling Senate Majority Leader John Thune there would be no deal unless they pass the draconian Save Act.

The Senate was in session over the weekend, and Punchbowl News reported that on Sunday, Thune approached Trump with a new pitch, urged on by his Senate Republican colleagues and some White House aides.

The deal was that DHS would be funded except for ICE, and that ICE would be handled later in a party-line reconciliation bill.

While the Iran war debacle rages on, Trump is trying to force Democrats to vote for his destructive Save America Act, which would disenfranchise millions of Americans from voting.

Democrats will never vote to pass this, as will several Republican senators. Yet Trump is trying to force everyone to bow to his whims, fantasies, and narcissism.

As lines grow in airports, frustrating travelers, Trump told them to suck it up, again.

Trump owns the DHS shutdown.

To hell with the American public.

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