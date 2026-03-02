Trump's Frightening Plan To Steal The Election Leaks

Republicans are ready to do anything--like..develop a plan to steal an election or start an illegal war of choice, imminent failure, sacrifice of U.S. troops, and quite frankly premeditated murder.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 2, 2026

On Shuster’s Wrap-Up, David shared a stunning draft executive order circulating among Trumpers proposing seizing presidential control over elections—flatly contradicting the Constitution. I won't sugarcoat it, it's incredibly alarming shit. When added to what we know Pam, Kash, Kristi & Homan are willing to do, we had better prepare. NOW.

Meanwhile, chaos unfolded in Iran--or I should say the two worst elected fascists in the world, Trump & Bibi, unfolded it, engaging in an unprovoked attack to distract from..well, news on Trump's plan to steal the elections and his allegedly (mother of all trigger warnings) taking turns with Epstein with a 12 and 13-yr old. Sick f*ks.

With all this--and what we're seeing in Texas, where the number of voters turning out in primaries has flipped by 30% in Democrats' favor vs the 2022 midterms(!), Republicans are ready to do anything--like..develop a plan to steal an election or start an illegal war of choice, imminent failure, sacrifice of U.S. troops, and quite frankly premeditated murder.

See David's round-up as CNN become the next to get Ellison'd and independent media becomes more important than ever.

