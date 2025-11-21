Godzilla Vs King Kong: Trump, MTG & The MAGA Implosion

Trump and MTG are at war. This and other squabbles show that MAGA is self-destructing.From BAM's Substack:

Welcome my friends to the great MAGA meltdown, starring Donald Trump and MTG: two human tire fires locked in a death match over who gets to be the face of America’s psychotic break. For years, Greene was Trump’s most devoted disciple. His high priestess of victimization fantasy. A walking, talking, COVID-quacking, Jewish-laser ducking, Facebook comment section.

She wept over his mugshot (didn’t you?). Called Jan 6th a “patriot protest.” Wore his persecution like Trump Cologne. But in Trumpland, loyalty’s a one-way street ending at a cliff. So when MTG started saying sane things—which has many of us scratching our heads—Trump noticed. She announced herself as one of four Republicans—and the loudest next to Rep. Tom Massie—defying Trump’s efforts to bury the Epstein files, demanding that the House vote to release them.

But there’s a deeper truth. It's that a movement built on anger, paranoia, and self-worship, with some of the most maladjusted humans this side of Jonestown, was always gonna end up devouring itself. It’s toddlers lacking superegos going at it. It’s Lord of the Flies. Because MAGA was never an ideology. It was a personality disorder with a flag.