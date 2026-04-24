Beltway Journos Agonize Over Whether To Walk Out On Trump

Zero. Sympathy. They did this to themselves. Oh, and also? There definitely is an easy answer. — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal.bsky.social) 2026-04-24T00:55:09.530Z

Oh, boo fucking hoo.

There are so many ways to respond -- that is, if you weren't balancing your reaction against the retention of your own perceived power. It's a shame "journalism" organizations stopped hiring journos without college degrees, because they had so much less to lose. How would I have handled this?

First of all, I wouldn't have been there. Ever. It's just unethical. Yeah, yeah, it's for a good cause -- so write them a check!

But if through some strange confluence of events, I was there, I would go for outright ridicule. Lifesize printouts of the South Park heads of Trump, Vance, and whatever officials who are still left. (Don't forget Satan!)

Or the Simpsons. Trump as Grandpa Simpson. Start waving his face around every time Trump demonstrates his senility!