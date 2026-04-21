Chavez-DeRemer Is Out!

On Monday afternoon, the Trump administration announced that Lori Chavez-DeRemer is stepping down from her position as Labor Secretary:

White House communications director Steven Cheung said Monday that Chavez-DeRemer is leaving “to take a position in the private sector.” “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives,” he said in a statement posted to social media. Chavez-DeRemer has been under scrutiny since January, when DOL Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito opened an investigation into allegations that she was involved in an extramarital affair with a member of her security detail, that she drank on the job, and that top aides concocted official events to facilitate her personal travel plans.

It is not known at the time of this writing whether her departure is voluntary or forced. Either way, she is the third woman to leave the cabinet after Trump demoted Kristi Noem and fired Pam Bondi. I'm not saying that Chavez-DeRemer didn't deserve to be fired because she most certainly did. But then again, so does every other member of this administration. The problem is that it's nearly impossible to know where the truth lies because there is no honor among thieves.

BREAKING: Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has RESIGNED. Her exit follows a tenure rocked by multiple scandals—including an investigation into an alleged affair with a security staffer and accusations of drinking on the job. Keith Sonderling will serve as Acting Labor Secretary. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-04-20T21:23:11.043Z

Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned today, a week after this: — Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2026-04-20T21:37:57.962Z

NYT: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Trump’s embattled labor secretary, stepped down as multiple scandals and investigations closed in on her. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2026-04-21T01:07:00.736Z

H/T Acyn for the video