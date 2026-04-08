Crazy TACO King Postpones Armageddon After Two-Week Ceasefire Deal

Here's the short version. Iran pretty much got everything they wanted, and Trump gets to brag about "world peace."
By Susie MadrakApril 8, 2026

So what happened last night? Is there a ceasefire? Sort of -- except Israel continued to bomb Lebanon and Lebanon is bombing Israel.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.” -- Trump, Truth Social post.

“...We have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.” Sure, Jan.

“It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” Iran’s statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Just sent out this free midweek update. This was no ordinary Trump TACO, this was Trump accepting Iran's victory conditions as the basis of negotiations. It looks likely that Iran will emerge stronger from this war than before; a total US strategic failure. open.substack.com/pub/phillips...

Phillips OBrien (@phillipspobrien.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T10:47:54.088Z

Is the Strait of Hormuz going to open? Eh, sure. But ships will now have to pay a million bucks to pass through.

Ok on a serious note, it cannot be exaggerated how bad formalized Iranian control of the Strait is for the world. The entire global economy rests on an American guarantee of free commercial shipping. That guarantee is gone. We don’t know exactly what will happen but none of it will be good.

B. A. Friedman (@bafriedman.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T12:36:01.862Z

Iran confirms a ceasefire agreement but notes it will continue to “control the Strait of Hormuz", with safe passage for ships achieved via coordination with Iran’s military.

Iran did not “control” Hormuz pre-war.

US acknowledgement of Iran controlling Hormuz is a strategic defeat and humiliation.

Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) 2026-04-07T23:25:28.766Z

What about the enriched uranium?

10 point plan Iran keeps its enriched uranium.

Lisa Mikolajczyk ✡️ 🏴‍☠️ (@lisamikolajczyk.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T12:16:34.537Z

Everyone understands this ceasefire was just so Trump didn’t look weak for not obliterating all of Iran’s critical infrastructure, right?

Iran is already claiming the US gave them the OK to enrich uranium, so these talks almost certainly aren’t going to go anywhere.

Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T00:55:58.036Z

The only person more insane than Donald Trump is anybody stupid enough to believe him.

Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T04:53:30.822Z

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