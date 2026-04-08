Trump Threatened Nukes; Just 3 Republicans Could Remove Him

The maddening part is as a demented dingus drags the world to the lip of nuclear conflict, he could be stopped at any moment by a handful of Republicans. As Trump treats human civilization like The Trump Taj Mahal—a thing to loot, bankrupt, and leave smoldering—there's one morally coherent response...
By Cliff SchecterApril 8, 2026

The maddening part is as a demented dingus drags the world to the lip of nuclear conflict, he could be stopped any moment by a handful of Republicans. As Trump treats human civilization like The Trump Taj Mahal—a thing to loot, bankrupt, and leave smoldering—there's one morally coherent response: remove him from office. Now.

It would take two-to-three House members. You have so-called reasonable ones who’ve taken multiple oaths to this country in retiring Rep. and former Brigadier General, Don Bacon, and former FBI agent, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. But, nope, no courage to be found.

As for the Senate, do we expect frown-y Susan Collins, nepo-Lisa Murkowski or Thom Tillis—great at yelling when it doesn’t matter—to do anything? They clearly need a morality/courage implant and a self-importance enema.

Watch the video! Then go to BAM to for more on billionaires who profit from nuclear war & GOP cowards who won't stop it.

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