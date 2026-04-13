On This Day: Apollo 13 Takes Off

We all know what happened.
By John AmatoApril 13, 2026

With the success of Artemis II, I noticed today was a day in NASA's history that will live on.

Via Youtube: "On April 11, 1970, Apollo 13 blasted off on what was to be the third NASA mission to land humans on the moon. An onboard explosion caused critical system failures that forced the mission to abort and return to Earth, averting a crisis which nearly left three astronauts stranded in space."

What an incredible story and event that was immortalized in Ron Howard's film, "Apollo 13," starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, and Ed Harris.

How they managed to make it back to earth is the stuff of legends.

Open Thread..

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