'Let's Hang Him': GOP Lawmaker Floats Death Penalty For Eric Swalwell

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) called for the hanging of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In an interview on Monday, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson asked Ogles what should happen to Swalwell if the allegations against him were true.

"There's going to be expulsion articles," Ogles explained. "My guess is they drop tomorrow against him, and I think they'll succeed. I think there's multiple Democrats, I can't name them per se, have said that they would sign on. And so I would, I would expect him to be gone as well."

"But when you're targeting, and you're a predator, and you're raping young women, let's hang him," he continued. "Rapists should be hung, period. No questions. And so now I'm not, I don't want the Secret Service to come. I'm not talking about Eric Swalwell. I'm not threatening a member of Congress. But the point is, we've got to say enough is enough."