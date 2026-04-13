'Let's Hang Him': GOP Lawmaker Floats Death Penalty For Eric Swalwell

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) called for the hanging of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
By David EdwardsApril 13, 2026

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) called for the hanging of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In an interview on Monday, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson asked Ogles what should happen to Swalwell if the allegations against him were true.

"There's going to be expulsion articles," Ogles explained. "My guess is they drop tomorrow against him, and I think they'll succeed. I think there's multiple Democrats, I can't name them per se, have said that they would sign on. And so I would, I would expect him to be gone as well."

"But when you're targeting, and you're a predator, and you're raping young women, let's hang him," he continued. "Rapists should be hung, period. No questions. And so now I'm not, I don't want the Secret Service to come. I'm not talking about Eric Swalwell. I'm not threatening a member of Congress. But the point is, we've got to say enough is enough."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon