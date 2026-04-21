GOP Lawmaker Floats Execution For Eric Swalwell: 'You Should Face The Death Penalty'

Rep. Clay Fuller (R-GA) suggested that former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should face execution if he is found guilty of sex misconduct while in office.

In a Monday interview, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson noted that Fuller had taken over former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) seat as two lawmakers — Swalwell and former Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-FL) — had resigned amid misconduct allegations.

"Well, and that was one of my first legislative priorities, and that's something that I'm currently working on, is to hold bad actors accountable in Congress," Fuller stated.

"Those are like, we call them weasel words," Johnson reacted. "But it's like, hold them accountable. Like, okay, like people are sick of hearing that because nobody ever gets held accountable. So you can be real on our show. You can, you know, like, I know there's other shows that you have to stay all locked up for, but like what does that mean? What would you like to see?"

"I want to see people in jail," Fuller replied. "And the thing is, we need targeted, specific legislation that provides stiffer penalties for people who are in a position of trust."

"And then for our most serious crimes, if you are in a position of trust and you commit rape, then you should face the death penalty, in my opinion," he continued. "If you talk to people about how should we treat child molesters, how should we treat rapists, they would expect that the death penalty should be on the table for those crimes. And so that's what I'm advocating for."

Johnson argued that Democrats should support the death penalty for Swalwell because "libs love China."

"Right? They love old school totalitarianism," he remarked. "Like the amount of things that you can get the death penalty for in China, drug dealing, you can get the death penalty. Right? Like rape, of course, you get the death penalty. Exactly what you're talking about. You know, because you want a structured, orderly, and clean society. And so you have to show people that you're not allowed to behave this way."

"So you're saying that under, you know, just law, that somebody who behaved allegedly in the way that Eric Swalwell behaved, but, like, there are a dozen or more different people with varying arrays of allegations, a ton of them worked with Eric Swalwell," Johnson observed. "So you're saying that that could, like, under just law, that should be the death penalty."

"And I haven't looked at the allegations specifically," Fuller admitted. "And I'd have to look at a victim statement to see if this would apply. But yes, if you use force, if an individual uses force to rape somebody, which is an element of rape, my personal opinion, and this has been my personal opinion as a prosecutor, as a father, if a woman is raped, that person should face the death penalty."

"I'm so glad I asked the question, guys," Johnson said.