'A Disaster': Alex Jones Claims Trump Plotting To Lose Midterms In 'Landslide'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones concluded that President Donald Trump has "made some deal" to lose the midterm elections in a landslide.
By David EdwardsApril 20, 2026

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones concluded that President Donald Trump has "made some deal" to lose the midterm elections in a landslide.

In a message posted to X over the weekend, Jones noted that "Trump continues to insanely flip-flop" on the war in Iran.

"He said on Friday they agreed to all of his demands and had totally opened the Strait of Hormuz, and, of course, they hadn't. And now he's reissued the threats to blow up all their bridges. and civilian infrastructure," Jones explained. "And we're supposed to sit here and love this crap. It's just poll numbers go straight down. All the polls show the Republicans are going to lose the midterms in seven months by a landslide. A disaster. A total and complete disaster."

"Trump is not that stupid. He's made some deal with the deep state to throw the election to the Democrats. That's the only thing this can be," he added.

Jones also lashed out at Trump for claiming the conspiracy theorist had been "fired" in a social media post.

"When he does this 'you're fired' stuff, it's just junior high crap. Oh, you're not in the cool club anymore. It's absolutely idiotic. I don't want to be in the neocon club with all your former enemies that were never Trumpers. It said, screw you, Lindsey Graham and all the rest of them," he insisted. "I mean, it's just insane. It's totally insane to watch all this happen."

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