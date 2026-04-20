Trump Promises ‘Lots Of Bombs’ If Iran Doesn’t Negotiate By Tuesday

President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be on the receiving end of "lots of bombs" if the country's leaders did not negotiate with the U.S. before a ceasefire ends on Tuesday.
Trump Promises ‘Lots Of Bombs’ If Iran Doesn’t Negotiate By Tuesday
By David EdwardsApril 20, 2026

President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be on the receiving end of "lots of bombs" if the country's leaders did not negotiate with the U.S. before a ceasefire ends on Tuesday.

In a Monday interview, PBS asked Trump about what would happen if the ceasefire with Iran expired on Tuesday.

"Then lots of bombs start going off," the president insisted.

Trump admitted he "didn't know" whether Iran would attend talks in Pakistan.

"If they're not there, that's fine too," he said.

The president was also asked about Jared Kushner's conflicts of interest after the son-in-law was included in the negotiating team. Kushner has business ties to the Middle East.

"He's purely negotiating for the fact that they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump remarked. "Whether you have business or not, everybody knows that's the right thing. He's a very good negotiator."

"We're not negotiating anything other than the fact that they will not have a nuclear weapon. And that's pretty basic when you get right down to it," he added. "He doesn't participate with Saudi now, as you know. He's taken… He doesn't do that. He has a business, but he doesn't participate now."

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